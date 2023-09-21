Province announces new bridge in Cache Creek to replace problem culvert, prevent flooding

Photo: Government of B.C. This drawing provided by the provincial government shows plans for a new Highway 97 bridge in Cache Creek.

The provincial government has unveiled plans for a new Highway 97 bridge in Cache Creek — a project that aims to help prevent flooding in the village 85 kilometres west of Kamloops.

Government officials have announced an open house for the project next month, at which more information is expected to be made public.

“The Highway 97 Cache Creek crossing restoration project will include the installation of a bridge to replace the culvert under Highway 97 where it crosses Cache Creek,” the province said in a statement.

“The bridge will be designed to handle peak river flows and debris, especially during the spring freshet. It will accommodate increases in peak water flows caused by climate change and will be built to ensure structural stability against erosion.”

Springtime flooding in Cache Creek has become a regular occurrence in recent years due to the culvert that passes beneath Highway 97. When waters rise, debris blocks the culvert and flooding occurs.

Most recently, flooding in the spring of this year caused significant damage to a number of structures.

The information session is slated to take place on Oct. 4, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cache Creek Community Hall, 1270 Stage Rd.