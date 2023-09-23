Organizers looking to make Music for the People an annual event

Photo: Aleece Laird / Amplify Consulting Margit and Rod Bandura speak with community members after a presentation to Kamloops city council in July.

Organizers estimate around 800 people attended Music for the People at the Tkemlups Powwow Arbour last weekend, with organizers saying they'd like to event to be hosted annually.

The performative event saw the Kamloops Symphony, Margit Sky Project and Sage Hills Singers, Drummers and Dancer take the stage on Sunday.

A significant portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Indian Residential School Survivors Society.

"It was beautiful to look out into the crowd and see people of all ages enjoying the music and culture of performers,” said Margit Bandura from Margit Sky Project.

“We also loved seeing all of the little kids out dancing and enjoying this sacred and beautiful venue."

The Kweséltkten Farmers’ & Artisan Market was also in attendance, bringing local artisanal offerings and food.

“As expected, it was spectacular and lived up to expectations,” said George Casimir, general manager for the Community Futures Development Corporation of Central Interior First Nations and a member of Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc,

“I want to thank Margit for her visionary idea and for including Kweséltkten Market to participate.”

Margit Sky Project performers, Margit and Rod Bandura, say they hope to make Music for the people an annual event in Kamloops.