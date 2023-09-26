BC Sports Hall of Fame summit to be held in Kamloops next year

Photo: Flickr

BC Sports Hall of Fame's annual summit will be hosted in Kamloops in 2024, marking only the third time in its 57-year history the summit has been held outside Greater Vancouver.

The announcement comes off the heels of the 2022 annual summit, hosted by the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame in Kelowna and the 2023 summit hosted last week by the greater Victoria Sports Hall of Fame.

The 2024 summit will be hosted by the Kamloops Sports Hall of Fame, Kamloops Sports Council and PacificSport interior.

The summit is expected to include the general meeting of the BC Sports Hall Network, school tours featuring the Hero in You children’s and youth education program, and community sport hero awards.

“We’re delighted to be heading to the Tournament Capital of Canada for our 2024 annual summit in what will be a gathering of passionate advocates,” said Tom Mayenknecht, Chair of the BC Sports Hall of Fame.

"We’re excited by the prospects of our Kamloops 2024 Annual Summit."

A record total of 356 people attended the eight events in Greater Victoria this year, including an estimated 163 individuals who attended and participated in the summit.

The BC Sports Hall of Fame bills itself as a non-profit charitable organization, curating a collection of 27,000 heritage artifacts and 100,000 archival documents represent 150 years of sport history in B.C.