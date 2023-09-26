TRU Sustainability to distribute air purifiers to community to deal with wildfire smoke

Photo: TRU

Thompson Rivers University's sustainability office has received a donation of air purifiers and filters valued over $10,000 to donate to at-risk groups impacted by wildfire smoke.

Amaircare has partnered with TRU’s sustainability office to donate 12 air purifiers and replacement filters to TRU professor Michael Mehta and TRU retiree Karl Fultz.

According to the university, Mehta and Fultz will distribute the equipment to care homes and other institutions with older residents, children and at-risk individuals.

A list of recipients in the community is being compiled, and will be distributed in the coming weeks with the help of student sustainability ambassadors.

“HEPA filtration is the best way to keep indoor air quality within safe levels. It is quiet, efficient, cost-effective, and has proven health protecting benefits,” Mehta said.

Aadil Mohammed from Amaircare said he was please to donate “cutting-edge” air purifiers to vulnerable areas affected by wildfires.

“Clean air is critical for both physical and emotional health, and we are honoured to collaborate with Professor Mehta and Mr. Fultz from Thompson Rivers University to guarantee that these purifiers reach those in greatest need,” Mohammed said.