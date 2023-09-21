Police looking for truck in connection to fatal 2021 hit and run in Dallas

Photo: RCMP Kamloops RCMP are looking for a white Volvo semi truck pulling an Ocean trailer observed at a service station near Kamloops on the date of the fatal collision.

Police have released a photo of a commercial tractor-trailer as part of an ongoing investigation into a fatal hit-and-run collision on the Trans-Canada Highway.

According to Mounties, the investigation began two years ago on Sep. 21, 2021, around 5:45 a.m. when Kamloops RCMP were called to westbound lanes on stretch of Highway 1 in Dallas.

Officers located a deceased man in his 20s who have been riding an ebike with a red flashing light on the back.

“Two years ago today, Jonathan Trosky was riding his bike to work when he was tragically and fatality struck by a vehicle on the side of the highway,” said Corporal Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson.

“In recognition of the anniversary of his untimely death, we are releasing an image of a truck with the hope that someone will recognize it, the logo on its side, or recall driving it through Kamloops on the date of the collision, and contact police to help further the investigation."

The vehicle is described as a white Volvo semi truck pulling an Ocean trailer, and was observed at a service station near Kamloops on the date of the fatal collision.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.