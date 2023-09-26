Bee Gees staying alive with tribute act touring B.C. Interior

Photo: The Australian Bee Gees Show - A Tribute to the Bee Gees

An Australian Bee Gees tribute is coming to the Okanagan, with the tour ending in Kamloops next month.

The Australian Bee Gees Show, A Tribute to the Bee Gees, is coming from Las Vegas and will make stops at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Oct. 6 and the Vernon District Performing Arts Centre on Oct. 7 before visiting Sagebrush Theatre in Kamloops on Oct. 8.

Organizers said the performers will take on the original trio’s style, clothes and moves from five decades of the band’s success, performing hits like Staying Alive, You Should Be Dancing and How Deep is Your Love.

The Las Vegas Review Journal named the act its Best Tribute Show for 2015.

More information is available online.