Outdoor screening of The Princess Bride to raise funds for film society

Photo: 20th Century Studios

Audiences will have the chance to watch the inconceivable 1987 classic The Princess Bride during an outdoor backlot movie screening this weekend hosted by the Kamloops Film Society.

The screening will take place Saturday at 354 Victoria St., in the parking lot behind the Tourism Kamloops information booth.

A concession manned by the Kamloops Film Society will open at 7 p.m., with the screening beginning at about 7:30 p.m.

Organizers say Masala Fusion Meats will be on site from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. for a pop-up barbecue event.

Downtown Kamloops said the event is by donation, with all proceeds directly going to the Kamloops Film Society.

The Society said the event is being hosted in partnership with Downtown Kamloops, Tourism Kamloops and Lee’s Music.

More information about the event is available online.