Rossmoore Lake wildfire no longer ‘fire of note,' according to BCWS

The BC Wildfire Service says the Rossmoore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops is no longer considered a fire of note.

In a social media post, BCWS says the fire has received precipitation over the last few days and fire activity has significantly reduced.

“Thanks to the hard work of firefighters, pilots, heavy equipment operators, structural protection specialists, technical specialists and support staff, the Rossmoore Lake wildfire south of the City of Kamloops is no longer considered a fire of note,” said BCWS.

Crews will continue to extinguish hot spots in the southwestern corner and on the northeast flank of the fire, but remaining firefighting equipment will be removed from the area.

Nearby communities can expect to see smoke within the perimeter over the coming weeks.

“This is common with large wildfires and will continue until significant rainfall or snowfall. If you see smoke coming from well within a fire’s perimeter and the area is surrounded by black, burned material, this is typically not a concern.” BCWS said.

"However, if you spot smoke rising from green, unburned fuel or from outside the fire’s perimeter, report it immediately."

The Rossmoore Lake wildfire was first discovered on July 21. It is believed to have been started by lightning. The fire's estimated size remains at 11,382 hectares.

An area restriction order is in effect until noon on Oct. 3, or until otherwise rescinded. The details are available here.

BCWS is thanking the community surrounding the Rossmoore Lake wildfire for their support throughout the summer.