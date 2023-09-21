UBCM delegates endorse Kelowna, Kamloops resolution on funding mental health care

Photo: Kristen Holliday UBCM delegates prepare to vote on a number of resolutions brought forward to the convention on Wednesday.

Local government representatives at the Union of BC Municipalities convention put their support behind a resolution co-authored by the cities of Kamloops and Kelowna calling for more funding for mental health and substance use programs.

The joint resolution was one of a few endorsed by UBCM delegates on Wednesday focusing on mental health and addictions issues.

The resolution from Kamloops and Kelowna noted mental health and substance use programs — and associated funding — is necessary to meet the complex needs of many in B.C. communities.

The resolution directed the UBCM to lobby the province to increase investments into “on demand” mental health treatment, withdrawal management and substance use programs throughout the province.

“The lack of innovative models to treat patients with severe, complex mental health and substance misuse conditions has contributed to a health care and safety crisis in communities, urban and rural, throughout British Columbia,” the resolution said.

The resolution further asks the province to fund regional campuses of care, like the Red Fish Healing Centre in Coquitlam.

According to the centre’s website, the facility, located on former Riverview lands, has 105 beds to treat people from across the province with the most severe complex substance use and mental health services.

The co-authored resolution was endorsed without debate.