Multi-car train derailment on CN Rail line near Rayleigh

Photo: Rick Kivari A train derailed Wednesday morning on the CN Rail line between Kamloops and Rayleigh.

Multiple rail cars can be seen off the tracks just south of Rayleigh. A Castanet Kamloops reader sent in photos he snapped at about 11:45 a.m. from the side of Highway 5.

The photos show about a half-dozen cars derailed.

Castanet Kamloops has asked CN Rail for information about the derailment, including how many cars were involved and whether anyone was injured.

This story will be updated when more becomes known.