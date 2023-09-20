City of Kamloops, Tk'emlups receive award, TNRD gets honourable mention at UBCM

Photo: Kristen Holliday Tk'emlups te Secwepemc and the City of Kamloops received an award at the UBCM convention Tuesday for their work to further reconciliation.

The City of Kamloops and Tk’emlups te Secwepemc were honoured at the Union of BC Municipalities convention on Tuesday for their work to further reconciliation.

Tk'emlups Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir, Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson, and a number of city councillors were called on stage to receive the Presidents Committee Choice award.

This award recognizes a community deserving of special recognition for outstanding achievement in relation to a current issue faced by local governments.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District was also recognized for the Ashcroft Library’s service extender program.

The TNRD won an honourable mention for the program, in the category of Excellence in Service Delivery.

The service extender program allows patrons to visit the Ashcroft Library beyond regularly staffed hours. Users can check out items, use wifi and public computers, and use study spaces and meeting rooms.

Barbara Roden, Ashcroft mayor and TNRD board chair, regional district CAO Scott Hildebrand, and several board of directors were on hand to receive the award.