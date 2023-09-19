Plans in place to keep SD73 students, employees safe during planned protest

Photo: Contributed

SD73 officials say they are confident in their preparations ahead of a rally Wednesday in which anti-SOGI protesters are planning to march to the Kamloops-Thompson school district offices on Ninth Avenue.

District Supt. Rhonda Nixon told Castanet Kamloops district administrators have met with each other and with police ahead of the march, one of dozens planned for communities across Canada.

A counter-protest is also planned. Both are slated to begin at 9 a.m. at the Kamloops Law Courts, 455 Columbia St.

Nixon said staffers at the district office have been cautioned against taking breaks when the protesters are present, and plans are in place to lock the building down if need be.

“If there’s a need to lock the doors we certainly would,” she said.

“We have to see how the events unfold in order to be responsive rather than reactive, but we do have steps that we are taking to make sure everybody feels secure.”

Kamloops School of the Arts, which is located across the street from the district office, has already said it will ask students to stay inside while the protesters are present.

SD73 board chair Heather Grieve said processes are in place for parents to contact school officials when they are not comfortable with what is being taught.

In the case of SOGI guidelines, which preach inclusion on issues of sexual orientation and gender identity, she said there hasn’t been an overwhelming amount of feedback.

“To say that we have never heard from people who are concerned about curriculum would be inaccurate,” she said.

“But it’s very much once in a while, a very occasional time that we would hear from a parent who is concerned about SOGI specifically. When people have concerns, it’s not something that we hear about regularly as a board of education.”

When those concerns are raised, Nixon said the best approach is to first listen.

“I think we ask questions about what they think SOGI is and listen, because as parents phone or email, they are usually upset or concerned or have a question because they have a definition in their mind,” she said.

“So I think in order to understand we have to listen and understand how they’re using the word SOGI.”

SOGI stands for sexual orientation and gender identity. When critics talk about SOGI, they often accuse schools of pushing homosexual or trans ideas onto kids.

Nixon said that’s not the case.

“SOGI is not a dedicated curriculum,” she said. “It’s a set of resources to explore curricular themes and competencies in the physical and health education curriculum.”

According to the B.C. School Superintendents Association, SOGI 123 is a resource kit for educators including ideas about inclusive policies, environments and curriculum resources.