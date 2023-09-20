Gunman who stormed North Kamloops store armed with rifle back in jail weeks before sentencing

Rob Gibson

A gunman who was last summer foiled by bystanders in his bid to hold up a busy North Kamloops convenience store is back behind bars.

James Robert Levi Black, 28, pleaded guilty in March to one count of robbery with a firearm.

Black was arrested following an attempted robbery on Aug. 18, 2022, at the Canco on Tranquille Road.

Video surveillance shared with Castanet Kamloops shows Black walking into the store armed with a gun. He points the weapon at a clerk and is then grabbed from behind by a customer.

In the video, another customer then disarms Black and he is held for police.

Prosecutors have previously said clerks in the store were “shocked” by the robbery. One of the workers told police she was “panicked and shaking.”

Black had been free on bail awaiting sentencing, but court documents show he was arrested on a warrant on Sept. 9 — three days after he was rendered by a surety.

Black is not scheduled to appear in court until his sentencing date on Oct. 17, meaning he will likely remain behind bars until then.

At his bail hearing in January, Black was described by defence lawyer Graham Kay as an overworked Royal Inland Hospital staffer whose life spiralled out of control.

He is also awaiting sentencing on charges stemming from an incident in which he assaulted his mother and sister.