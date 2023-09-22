Kamloops artist hosts postcard-making workshop for BC Culture Days

Photo: Kamloops Art Gallery

Artistic Kamloops residents will have the chance to engage in postcard-making, with the intention of creating supportive messages for victims of violence as part of BC Culture Days.

Kamloops-based artist Lindsey Tyne Johnson will be hosting a free-to-attend workshop titled Postcards of Courage on Saturday and Thursday.

Attendees will make postcards, which event organizers say will be given to survivors of violence and crime in times of need by local organizations that support survivors and their needs.

A counsellor will be present to provide any emotional support and the Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre will also be present.

Johnson is a digital artist, printmaker and aspiring graphic novelist who has recently shown her solo show, Hebrew Spelled Backwards, at the Kamloops Art Gallery.

BC Culture Days will see a series of community events presented by artists and cultural organizations across the province.

Emerging artists are appointed as ambassadors, where they will work with established artists to create programming for Culture Days.

This year, 350 events will be hosted across 50 communities in B.C. over the three-week celebration.

Johnson’s workshop will take place on Sep. 23 at the Kamloops Farmers Market from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and on Sep. 28 at the Kamloops Art Gallery from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.