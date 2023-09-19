Photos show stunning display of northern lights Monday in skies above Kamloops

The northern lights were on full display Monday night in the Kamloops area.

Castanet Kamloops received photos from readers who captured the phenomenon from locations in the city, in the North Shuswap and in Cherry Creek.

Nicky Michaud shared a number of stunning photos she took at Cedar Hills Dog Academy in Cherry Creek, Bryan Christenson caught the sky lighting up near the Overlanders Bridge and Kloee Davies was stargazing in the Angle Mountain area north of St. Ives.

Did you catch the northern lights on camera? Send your photos to [email protected].