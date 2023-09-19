Multi-vehicle crash closes Highway 1 between Cache Creek and Savona

Photo: DriveBC

A multi-vehicle accident has closed the Trans-Canada Highway east of Cache Creek.

DriveBC reports the incident is west of Juniper Beach between Savona and Cache Creek, between Back Valley Road and Juniper Beach Provincial Park.

The incident was first reported shortly before 4 a.m. and has the highway closed over a 3.4-kilometre stretch.

The nature of the incident and any injuries involved is not known at this time.

Drivers are advised to watch for traffic control.

An alternative route is available via Logan Lake and Highway 97D.

We'll have further updates as they become available.