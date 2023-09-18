Kamloops Mounties search for men in connection with Saturday morning shooting

Photo: RCMP

Police are searching for two men in connection with a shooting Saturday at a motel in Aberdeen.

No one was injured when shots were fired just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday at a motel in the 1300-block of Hugh Allan Drive. A short time later Mounties were alerted to a stolen Dodge Ram that was found ablaze on nearby Tremerton Drive.

“As part of the ongoing investigation, officers have collected security images of two suspects and are releasing them with the hopes that someone will recognize who they are,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“We are asking the public to please have a look at what the suspects are wearing, including their footwear, and contact us with any information that may help lead to an identification.”

According to police, the suspects are both men. One was wearing a black jacket, dark pants and white shoes with orange on the back. The other was wearing a dark jacket, blue jeans and black shoes with orange on the bottom.

Mounties are investigating a separate shooting early Monday morning on Tranquille Road. Police said they are not yet sure whether the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 250-828-3000.