Mounties investigating second Kamloops shooting in three days

Police are investigating an early-morning shooting Monday in North Kamloops, and they’re not ruling out a connection to gunplay over the weekend in Aberdeen.

According to Mounties, officers were called to an apartment in the 700-block of Tranquille Road just after 2:30 a.m. on Monday for a report of shots fired.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said gunshots were confirmed to have struck an apartment. No one was injured.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, this morning’s incident appears to have been targeted,” she said.

“At this time, it’s unknown if it’s related to Saturday’s shooting in Aberdeen.”

Evelyn said investigators canvassed the neighbourhood and are still looking for any dash-camera or surveillance video that might show what happened.

Mounties were called to a motel in the 1300-block of Hugh Allan Drive just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday after shots were fired outside a motel. No one was injured in that shooting, either.

“It’s very fortunate that no one was injured in either of this week’s occurrences, but the threat to the public associated with firearms offences is one that’s very real and can come with tragic consequences,” Evelyn said.

“It’s extremely important for anyone who has information that could help further this investigation to reach out to police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.