TRU ranked a top performer in sustainability across post-secondary campuses

Photo: BC Gov

Thompson Rivers University has been ranked as a top performer in sustainability, ranked the most sustainable master’s institutions and a leader in the areas of energy, buildings, waste and public engagement.

In its 2023 Sustainable Campus Index report, the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education recognizes top-performing sustainable post-secondary institutions.

TRU was placed first overall among master’s institutions and in energy, fourth amongst all institutions in buildings and waste and eighth in public engagement.

Top performers in the index receive a Platinum STARS rating, which TRU achieved for the second time in 2022.

"I’m proud that our commitment to sustainability has propelled TRU to the forefront of sustainability,” said James Gordon, the university's manager of sustainability programs.

“Being recognized as a top performer in higher education is a testament to TRU’s dedication and hard work in creating a greener, more sustainable future for everyone.”

In a statement, TRU credited its top performer status to focusing its efforts on global challenges.

The university said it is aiming to reduce on campus carbon emissions by 90 per cent by 2030.

The 2023 Sustainability Campus Index is available online.