Landmarks, venues to be lit red for United Way BC Day

United Way is hosting a series of breakfast events, as a number of venues and landmarks light up in red for United Way BC Day next week.

The kick-off breakfast will be hosted concurrently in Kamloops, Kelowna and Nanaimo on Sep. 26 to mark the day.

United Way BC says it serves those in need, whether it be due to a pandemic, flooding event, summer wildfire or day-to-day struggles.

“For a variety of reasons, many people in our communities have become vulnerable in ways they had not experienced or anticipated previously — and as a unified provincial organization,” said Michael McKnight, president and CEO of United Way British Columbia.

“United Way BC has the ability to respond to these urgent needs — with the support of British Columbians.”

United Way BC said the rising cost of living has put pressure on many residents in B.C., making it difficult to afford basic necessities.

The organization cited a report by Children First Canada, suggesting half of youth experience depression and 39 per cent face anxiety.

Additionally, United Way said a growing seniors population requires services and supports to keep them healthy.

According to United Way BC, the organization serves over 4 million BC residents, through its School’s Out Program, Help Line, and Healthy Aging Support services among others.

United Way BC said Courtenay, Creston, Nanaimo, Richmond Vancouver and Williams Lake have adopted proclamations to honour United Way BC Day.

Venues and landmarks in Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey, Nanaimo, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody and New Westminster will be lit red to mark the day.

The kick-off breakfast in Kamloops will be hosted at the Coast Hotel from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., with tickets set at $40 per person.

In Kelowna, the breakfast will take place at the Delta Grand Hotel from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., with tickets at $45.

More information is available online.