Roads reopen near Overlanders Bridge after earlier police investigation

Photo: Tim Petruk Police are investigating a report of something suspicious near Overlanders Bridge Sunday afternoon.

UPDATE: 3:23 p.m.

Roads have reopened in the area after an earlier RCMP investigation in the vicinity of the Overlanders Bridge.

ORIGINAL: 1:25 p.m.

Kamloops Mounties are investigating a report of something suspicious near the Overlanders Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m., officers closed a number of roads near the south end of the bridge, and many police are in the area.

Mounties appear to be focusing their attention on an overpass between the bridge and Mission Flats.

It's not clear at this time what has prompted the police response. A police officer in the area told Castanet Mounties were investigating a report of something suspicious.

Drivers trying to go east from the Mission Flats area are being redirected through Sahali. The Summit Connector is also closed to northbound traffic at Guerin Creek Way.

– with files from Tim Petruk