Kamloops police investigating after gunshots fired, suspect vehicle burned

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops police are investigating after a shooting took place at a motel on Saturday morning, followed by a vehicle fire.

In a news release, Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said just after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the unit of a motel on the 1300-block of Hugh Allan Drive.

Several officers attended and confirmed gunshots had been fired, but no one present was injured.

At about 2:50 a.m., the suspect truck, a black Dodge Ram, was located on fire in the 2000-block of Tremerton Drive in Upper Sahali.

The truck was reported to have been stolen from a home on Belfour Drive in Aberdeen at about 2:30 a.m.

Evelyn said the investigation remains in its early stages.

“We are asking anyone who has security or dash cam footage, or information related to the stolen vehicle report, shooting or fire to please contact police as soon as possible,” she said in a statement.

Police are on the lookout for two male suspects connected to the shooting.

One man was dressed in a black top, dark pants and white shoes with orange on the back. The other was dressed in a black top, blue jeans and black shoes with orange on the bottom.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment.