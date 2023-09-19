Derek Edwards returns to Okanagan with In Praise of the Ostrich show

Photo: Contributed

Rick Mercer calls him the funniest man in Canada, and now those in the Thompson Okanagan region will get a chance to find that out for themselves.

Derek Edwards is bringing his In Praise of the Ostrich show to Kamloops and Oliver next month. He will perform at Kamloops' Sagebrush Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 4, and at Oliver's Venables Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Edwards will spend 90 minutes putting his hilarious spin on topics like the influx of pot stores, self-driving cars, gambling tips, the challenge of staying youthful and dressing warm.

Tickets for the Kamloops show can be purchased by calling 250-374-5483, while Oliver ducats can be bought by calling 250-498-1626.