Hwy 5 northbound exit near Merritt reopened

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 8:10 a.m.

The crash on the Coquihalla Highway has been cleared, and Exit 286 is now open once again.

UPDATE: 6:25 a.m.

A crash on the Coquihalla Highway Friday evening has kept the exit at Merritt closed to northbound traffic through the night and into the morning hours of Saturday.

While northbound traffic is now open on the highway, travellers are unable to take Exit 286 at Merritt to access Highway 97C. Instead, a detour can be made using the next exit, Exit 290, at the north end of Merritt.

ORIGINAL: 9:05 p.m.

Highway 5 heading northbound is closed due to an accident at Exit 286: Merritt - 97C on Friday night.

DriveBC said the exit ramp is closed and the road is closed at this time.

Travellers are asked to detour via Exit 290.