Speaker series hosting lawyer, podcast host's talk about work-life balance

Photo: Marketplace Leaders Toni Nieuwhof

A family lawyer and podcast host will be in Kamloops next week giving a leadership speech about how to thrive at work and love being at home.

Toni Nieuwhof will speak at a morning event on Wednesday as part of the Marketplace Leaders speaker series.

“We know that balancing work and home life has its challenges,” Aleece Laird, Marketplace Leaders organizer, said in a statement.

“Oftentimes, we find that our balance is off and our work or our families pay the price. Good news is there is a way to ensure you can thrive at work while also love being home. Toni will share five principles that will help marketplace leaders lead full lives, more successfully.”

Nieuwhof is a former divorce lawyer who now works as a mediator, author and speaker. She also co-hosts the Smart Family Podcast.

The event, which is sponsored by Castanet Kamloops, will open at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, with Nieuwhof’s talk slated to get underway at 7:15 a.m. The event will end at 8:30 a.m.

Tickets are $40. For more information or to buy a ticket, visit the Marketplace Leaders website.