Ministry investigators unable to determine cause of pink substance in Guerin Creek

Photo: Ministry of Environment A pink substance was seen Monday in Guerin Creek near Thompson Rivers University.

Investigators from B.C.’s Ministry of Environment still aren’t sure what caused parts of Guerin Creek to turn pink this week, but say no observations of dead fish have been reported as a result.

The ministry began investigating on Monday, after Kamloops Fire Rescue crews were called to a report of a possible spill on Monday morning near Thompson Rivers University.

“An ENV response officer collected samples that are being processed at a laboratory for further analysis and identification,” the ministry said in a statement posted to its website.

“There have been no observations of dead fish and the discharge is occurring upstream to Thompson Rivers University. ENV is in contact with local businesses in the area to identify the source of the contaminant.”