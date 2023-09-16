First tower at City Gardens development starts its 24-storey ascent

The first tower at the Kelson Group’s $200-million City Gardens development has started its rapid ascent, with contractors now aiming to add one new floor every eight or nine days.

Jason Fawcett, Kelson Group president, said the third floor of the 24-storey tower has now been poured — a “significant milestone” for the massive project.

“The first couple of floors take a lot of extra work, and now we're being told by our contractors that they should be able to go up almost one floor a week,” he said.

“Every eight or nine days, we're going to be adding a floor to the building up to that 24 storeys, which means that by the spring of next year, the building will be topped off and there'll be the significant 24 storeys on the skyline of Kamloops.”

Fawcett said residents passing by the construction site — located along Fifth Avenue between Battle Street and Nicola Street — will be able to witness the quick progression.

“At the same time, we're continuing to fill in the area for the parkade, which is another immense structure for 600 parking stalls, and we’re making good progress on that,” he said, adding the parkade should be completed by next year.

Construction on the City Gardens development began in March of last year. Fawcett said since then, thousands of concrete trucks and hundreds of workers — most of them local — have been involved in the project.

“I know the residents, and maybe some of the people that live and work in this area, they've certainly seen that traffic — we really thank them for their patience during this process," he said.

By September of next year, Fawcett said the first tower, which is called Trillium, will be nearing completion.

"It's going to be completely finished on the outside for the most part, and then we're going to be working furiously to finish on the inside. There won't be any residents a year from now, but it won't be too far after,” he said.

He said there’s a chance construction will be starting up on a second building — something Kelson Group is currently discussing.

The development is planned to include two towers, including the 24-storey building and a 22-storey building, as well as four six-storey wood-frame buildings.

“[We’re] looking at what makes sense for the market, whether we start the second tower, or do we start one of the six-storey wood frame buildings instead. But we're pretty sure that we'll have a second building under construction as well," he said.

Fawcett said pre-sales for the first building have gone well, with about half the building sold.

Inflation and construction costs have had an impact on the project, and while some of the prices on unsold condos have increased as a result, he said the team believes they’re still able to deliver good value.

“As the building gets closer to opening, we're very confident that we're going to have a very full building full of happy residents," he said.