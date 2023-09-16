Repeat Kamloops fraudster sentenced to 10-month jail sentence after pleading guilty to string of charges

Photo: RCMP Chelsea Enns

A Kamloops-area woman who used stolen credit cards to make a number of big-ticket purchases has been ordered to spend more than 10 months in prison.

Chelsea Enns, 27, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday to six charges, including counts of fraud over $5,000 and fraud under $5,000.

Court heard Enns used a stolen credit card to purchase a $2,400 snowblower from a retailer in Salmon Arm in December of 2020. She also attempted unsuccessfully to buy a $3,000 generator from the same store.

In July of this year, Enns used another stolen credit card to pay a $1,000 motel bill in Sicamous before using the same card to buy gas at an Esso station near Sorrento.

She also pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a 2020 arrest in which she was found in possession of a stolen rental truck and an incident last year in which police found her passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in Salmon Arm, as well as charges of breaching probation and failing to appear in court.

Defence lawyer Sheldon Tate said Enns was prescribed painkillers for a period of time following a serious injury in 2017, after which her life quickly deteriorated.

“She had to self-medicate with alcohol and then the spiral went downwards,” he said. “She went off the rails as far as where she intends to be.”

Enns said she is ready to get her life together and re-establish a relationship with her son.

“I ran away from my family,” she said.

“I had a home and a husband and a son. Since 2017, it’s been a very rough path, but I’ve decided to stop running. I am dealing with things head-on.”

Kamloops Provincial Court Judge Ray Phillips went along with a joint submission for a 314-day jail sentence. Once Enns is given credit for time she’s already spent in custody, she will have 209 days remaining on her sentence.