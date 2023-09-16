Gillis remembered as a devoted public servant, 'gregarious' personality

Photo: TNRD Ken Gillis

Ken Gillis, the former Thompson-Nicola Regional District board chair who died suddenly this week, is being remembered as a gregarious and civic-minded man who was dedicated to the region.

Gillis died on Wednesday night of a heart attack at the age of 79. His son Charlie said Gillis’ death came as a big shock to the family.

Speaking from his home in Toronto, Charlie said Gillis took his role as someone in public service very seriously, logging long hours through difficult times like the 2021 floods and wildfires.

He said Gillis was devastated when fires tore through Lytton and Monte Lake.

“Kamloops and Merritt and B.C. in general have lost someone who just had a real profound love and understanding of that part of the country and the people who inhabit it,” Charlie said.

He said Gillis came of age in the Interior. He lived in other places in the province, but the Kamloops area always drew him back.

“I think he loved the hills and the sagebrush and the river — all of that, the landscape and the people, that was in his blood. I kind of feel like it defined him, and I hope he, in some small way, defined it.”

Gillis spent three terms on the TNRD board, including four years spent as board chair before announcing he wouldn’t seek re-election in the October 2022 general local election.

Charlie said Gillis had been spending time working on the acreage he shared with his wife, former Merritt Mayor Linda Brown.

“He was, as ever, sharp, incisive and funny, tuned into the news and public affairs and being his old self,” Charlie said.

He said Gillis had a “huge personality."

“He was gregarious by nature, he loved to joke. He didn’t laugh, but he roared, he loved to party,” he said.

“He loved an adult beverage — or three. He would pick up a guitar or bash out a Johnny Cash tune, or he would bash them out all night. But then he’d be up to cut firewood at six o’clock in the morning, he was that kind of guy.”

He said his father was of a type he believes is in short supply nowadays — civic minded, who can “turn their hand to a lot of things.”

“He could build a shop. He could install a phone line. One day, he and I changed the engine in the ’68 Plymouth in an afternoon," Charlie said.

"I just feel like these are the types of people who built Western Canada into the great place it is. I think he’ll be sorely missed.”

Brown, Gillis’ wife of three years, said Gillis lived “every moment” to try and make the community better.

“I’m a better person for knowing him,” Brown said.

The flags at the TNRD civic building have been lowered to half-mast in mourning.