Newly formed association meeting to discuss alleged government sustainability plot

Photo: Kamloops Citizens Safety Committee

A recently formed group headed up by a Kamloops man who's worried the government is using sustainability policy to strip people of their rights is holding a town hall meeting on Saturday.

Geoff Snicer is one of the organizers behind the Kamloops Citizens Safety Committee. He said the association was formed last month and has about 100 members.

Snicer said he is concerned about changes to the building code and government “moving away from the automobile.” He pointed to government plans to reduce and eliminate the sale of gas-powered vehicles, as well as plans to limit parking and eliminate natural gas in new residential builds.

Many of the policy ideas he described align with the 15-minute city conspiracy theory — which basically asserts that government is trying to strip people of their rights by disincentivizing travel outside of local areas — but Snicer pushed back on that characterization.

“As soon as you throw the term 15-minute city in everybody gets all excited and then they’re like, ‘Oh, this is some sort of conspiracy theory,’” he told Castanet Kamloops.

“And I think that’s doing a disservice, because it just paints everything with the same brush.”

The idea of 15-minute cities, sometimes referred to as 10-minute cities, is an urban planning concept that involves providing people's needs in close proximity to their homes. Those opposed to the idea generally express concern that oppressive governments might limit individuals' ability to travel outside prescribed areas.

Castanet asked Snicer whether he believes government policy on sustainability is being brought in as part of a plan to take away freedoms.

“I don’t know if they’re intended to do that, but they will do that — very clearly, there’s no question about it,” he said.

“It’s very easy to see. I don’t know if it’s the intention, but it’s definitely a side effect.”

He said the term “15-minute city” comes up once in the 30-slide presentation he has prepared for Saturday’s meeting.

Castanet also asked Snicer about the group’s name, because the policies he described do not touch directly on community safety.

“We’re going to deal with community safety, it’s just this is the first issue we’re dealing with,” he said.

He went on to say he has a “personal policy” on drug use, but the divisiveness of the issue makes it too delicate for the group to touch.

“It would just fracture people,” he said. “And what we’re trying to do is find common ground.”

Snicer said he invited Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson and each of the city’s eight councillors, as well as MLAs Todd Stone and Peter Milobar. He said Hamer-Jackson and Milobar have so far said they would attend.

Hamer-Jackson told Castanet Kamloops he’s going to the meeting with an open mind.

“I don’t know a lot about it, and that’s why I want to go,” the mayor said.

“I was elected to be the mayor for everybody, so I’ll go and listen to what anybody else has to say — whether I agree with what they think or I don’t is a different thing.”

Saturday's meeting is slated to run from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Kia Lounge at Sandman Centre.