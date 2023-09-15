Puppies rescued when mother died now ready for adoption

Photo: Kamloops Humane Society These are two of the puppies available Saturday at an adoption event, according to the Kamloops Humane Society.

A litter of maltipoo puppies who were rescued over the summer after their mother died is now ready for adoption.

The Kamloops Humane Society will hold an adoption event at PetSmart on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., at which the puppies and a dozen Siamese and other kittens will be up for grabs.

The puppies are now 10 weeks old and the kittens are eight weeks old. KHS Executive Director Barbara ZIbrik said they all have “wonderful temperaments” and enjoy cuddling and playing.

PetSmart is located at 1395 Hillside Dr.