City of Kamloops reports smooth start for organics curbside collection

Kamloops residents added a third waste cart to their garages as the city last month rolled out its new organics curbside collection program.

Marcia Dick, City of Kamloops solid waste reduction coordinator, said the program has started up smoothly.

In the first week of curbside collection, the city estimated about 100 metric tons of organics were diverted from the landfill. Dick said about 140 tons of organics were collected last week.

She said there are pockets of people who don’t seem keen on the program, but she thinks the majority of residents are excited for curbside collection.

“Residents have been asking for this for a very long time, so it's is in response to residents’ requests for this type of program,” Dick said.

“There’s a benefit to our landfill, it extends the life of our landfill. …Supporting a more circular economy — you’re taking what is a problem, waste, and turning it into a resource. Personally for me, that’s where the major benefit is.”

Along with the new program comes a change in residents’ habits and routines.

This summer, residents who receive curbside collection from the city got a new curbside cart, a kitchen bin, some sample bin liners with a cellulose-type material coating the inside, a collection schedule and other information.

Dick said residents can make their own kitchen bin liners out of paper take-out bags, paper towel or newsprint. Biodegradable plastic bags aren’t accepted as they only break down under very specific conditions, and can end up contaminating the finished soil product.

Kitchen food scraps, including raw and cooked foods, meats, bones and food-soiled paper products can go into the organics bin.

The kitchen bin is then emptied into the carts, which Dick says should also be lined with some type of material, like cardboard, a yard waste bag or yard waste itself, to keep it clean.

Organics carts are collected each week, while garbage and recycling carts are now collected every other week on an alternating schedule.

Drew Stainton, a Juniper Ridge resident who has been using curbside organics collection since the city launched its pilot program last year, said he had initially some concerns about the program, wondering if he’d have excess garbage or recycling with biweekly collection.

“Is it going to increase my cost to deal with this program? How am I going to manage the organics? Is it going to smell bad? Is it going to attract bears, wasps? All those kinds of things — those tended to be the same kind of concerns I think that you hear from people now,” Stainton said.

However, after a couple months of settling into the new program, he said he was able to employ some small strategies which ultimately helped alleviate his concerns.

He said he keeps his kitchen bin under his sink, and lines it with paper towel or a piece of cardboard from the recycling. He lines the cart with large Kraft paper yard bags.

He started cutting the corners of recyclable containers so they easily collapse, and puts a small hole in the bottom of his kitchen catcher garbage bags to better compress the items, thereby saving space in the collection carts.

“Since then, we've rarely had a time — I don't think we've had a single time — we’ve had extra garbage. And maybe once or twice in the past year where we've had extra cardboard,” he said.

Stainton said since starting to collect organics, he noticed how much food was actually being wasted in his household — something that wasn’t apparent when food waste was being thrown out with other garbage.

“We are much more careful about making sure we eat things before they expire than we were before this program. So the net plus for that is obviously less food waste, but also lower cost,” he said.

“I was surprised to find that, but it was a big plus of the program overall.”

For those getting used to the new collection system, Dick recommended downloading the city's Waste Wise app, which sends residents reminders about the carts that need to be set out each week and can help people figure out where to sort waste.

More information on the organics curbside collection program can be found on the city's website.