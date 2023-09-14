Kamloops RCMP ask for public's help locating missing man

Photo: Kamloops RCMP

RCMP are seeking the publics help in locating a man who’s believed to be in Kamloops.

Troy Pentecost, 43, of Quesnel, is five-foot-nine and about 150 pounds. He had light brown hair, hazel eyes and a dragon tattoo on his left arm.

His last known contact was on Sept. 8 and, based on police investigation, is believed to have been near Vicars Road.

“Police are concerned for Troy’s wellbeing and are requesting that anyone with information about his whereabouts please contact police as soon as possible,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn of the Kamloops RCMP.

If you know where Troy Pentecost is, please call the detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2023-32616.