Man who used 'gratuitous violence' in beating of young boy avoids jail

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man who beat up a six-year-old boy in an attack described as involving “gratuitous violence” has avoided jail.

Bradley Kenneth Buchner, 27, was sentenced on Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to a six-month conditional sentence order to be followed by 18 months of probation. The first three months of Buchner’s sentence will be served under house arrest.

Buchner was convicted in April after standing trial on one count of assault.

Court heard the victim of the beating was the son of a woman Buchner had recently met online.

Buchner began living with the woman in November of 2021 — the month after they first met. The assaults took place over a period of weeks ending on Dec. 9, 2021.

Police were called after the boy’s stepmother noticed fresh bruises on his arm and leg while he was bathing.

In court, the boy said Buchner dragged him by one arm up a set of stairs and punched him repeatedly all over his body.

Buchner testified in his own defence and denied ever hurting the boy. He also professed his innocence in court immediately following his conviction.

Crown prosecutor Laura Drake was seeking a six-month jail sentence, followed by two years of probation. During her sentencing submissions, Drake described Buchner as using “gratuitous violence” in assaulting the boy.

Defence lawyer Breanna Smallman sought a conditional discharge, meaning Buchner would have no criminal record after completing a period of probation.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips said a discharge was too lenient, but he stopped short of sending Buchner to jail.

Buchner, who recently moved to Quesnel, will be barred from having any contact with the boy or his family during his sentence.

He is also prohibited from using drugs or alcohol and required to attend counselling as directed by his probation officer.