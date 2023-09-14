Man arrested, charged after alleged dispute between dog walkers

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man is facing assault charges after a dispute between dog walkers reportedly turned violent.

Kamloops RCMP were called to Westsyde Centennial Park on Wednesday at about 7 p.m. for a dog walker who had been allegedly assaulted and another who was reportedly threatened.

“Officers quickly arrived on scene, located and arrested a suspect nearby,” said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

“He remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing scheduled for today.”

Benoit Jean Charron, 40, was charged with one count of assault by choking, suffocating or strangling, two counts of assault and one count of attempted theft.

Anyone who witnessed or has information related to the investigation is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP.