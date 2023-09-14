Kamloops mayor withdraws repatriation motion amid funding concerns

Photo: Reid Hamer-Jackson

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson has withdrawn his motion aimed at establishing a team to help repatriate the homeless after learning his suggested sources of funding were not available.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, the mayor said he was under the impression that there was some grant funding which could be allocated to his proposed team, but after reading a Castanet Kamloops story, found out that might not be the case.

He said he wanted to get clarification about the funding before putting the motion to a vote.

“I've talked to a few councillors and it appears that they’re very concerned about where the money's going to come from,” Hamer-Jackson said. “So I would like to postpone that.”

Hamer-Jackson’s motion suggested forming a team including outreach workers, the mayor, city staff and social agencies to help unhoused people get identification and prepare for travel to their home communities if they want to leave Kamloops.

In the motion, the mayor said the city could fund the initiative with surplus money from the federal government’s Reaching Home program and the UBCM Strengthening Communities’ Services grant “if still available.”

Byron McCorkell, community and protective services director for the City of Kamloops, said there were no unused grant funds. The federal Reaching Home program has been fully allocated, and the provincial grant program is over.

Hamer-Jackson said in Tuesday’s council meeting he had heard from a social agency that about $250,000 in Reaching Home grant funds had been returned.

McCorkell told the mayor the Reaching Home funding is provided to the city through a federal government grant program and then a community group allocates the money.

“We don’t adjudicate the money — it’s done through a community group. The community group has funds returned when they’re unused by groups and then they reallocate them, which they have done, so they have performed their duty under the terms of the Reaching Home fund,” McCorkell said.

“So when asked, 'Is there any money left in the Reaching Home fund?' No — it’s all been allocated. So that was the question that was asked to me by the media. I’m sorry if you didn’t know that, but that’s my job is to report on those things.”

There was some discussion about whether the motion as written should be postponed for debate at the next meeting, if the motion should be amended on the fly, or if it should be withdrawn and a new motion resubmitted for consideration at a later date. Hamer-Jackson ended up taking the latter option.

Social agencies in Kamloops already help unhoused people obtain identification and seek out travel arrangements, with ASK Wellness helping about 17 people return to their home communities so far this year, according to the city.

Renee Stein, Out of the Cold executive director, said during Tuesday's meeting she would love to have more resources to help provide transportation for unhoused people, noting some need to leave Kamloops in order to receive treatment at other facilities. She said her agency doesn't have a set budget for this and the cost is incurred by the shelter.

"I think it's really important that we have an established system to be able to accommodate folks," Stein said.

Hamer-Jackson put forward a new notice of motion during Tuesday’s meeting, which recommends the city stop buying meals for council engagements.

“This could alleviate funds to spend in a more efficient manner that could better serve our community,” he said.

The motion will be discussed and put to a vote when council meets on Sept. 26.