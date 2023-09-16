TRU to update, revise bullying and harassment prevention policy

Photo: TRU

Thompson Rivers University is revising and updating its respectful workplace and harassment prevention policy to better address workplace bullying and harassment.

According to a report written by the university’s president and vice-chancellor, Brett Fairbairn, the changes will put an emphasis on equity, diversity and inclusion.

“Specifically, we intend to improve the clarity of TRU’s reporting processes for faculty, staff, administrators, and students, and reflect current best practices for addressing bullying, harassment, and discrimination,” the report reads.

A draft of the revised policy has been developed by the university’s legal department, along with its human resources staff and the faculty of student development.

Preliminary feedback was given by the TRU faculty association, and will now receive further review from Provost Gillian Balfour, and input from the university's new executive director of of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism, Pauline Streete.

“Broader TRU community consultations will be scheduled for the fall,” Fairbairn's report reads.

The final policy is expected to be presented to TRU’s board of governors and senate in February.

Once approved, training will be rolled out to faculty, staff and students and will be included in new employee and student orientations.

TRU said it will also begin an examination of the Public Interest Disclosure Act, provincial legislation that all post-secondary institutions in B.C. will be required to adopt by December 2024.

The act requires public bodies to support employees who come forward to report serious concerns by providing information to employees about how to report wrongdoing, establishing procedures and appointing one or more senior officials as a Designated Officer to receive and investigate reports of wrongdoing.

Newly established procedures will "fairly" and "effectively" manage and investigate reports, protect the confidentiality of information for those involved, report on outcomes of investigations and any recommendations, and provided information to employees about their rights and responsibilities under the Act and TRU's policies and regulations, according to the report.

TRU said in April that the institution is waiting on the provincial government to revise its Sexual Violence and Misconduct Policy Act before completing a triennial review of its sexual misconduct policy.

TRU has been dealing with a harassment scandal in recent years. A number of complainants sounded the alarm in 2021 about the actions of two senior administrators, Matt Milovick and Larry Phillips. A $1-million third-party investigation substantiated no wrongdoing on Milovick's part, but found Phillips had behaved inappropriately.

Phillips was fired by Fairbairn late in 2021, while Milovick remains in his role as TRU's vice-president of administration and finance.

Milovick is now suing the eight complainants and Phillips is suing Fairbairn and TRU alleging breach of contract.

Fairbairn's report will be presented to the university's senate on Monday.