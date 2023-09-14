Kamloops Golf and Country Club hosting Canadian All Abilities Championship

Photo: Josh Dawson The Kamloops Golf and Country Club is hosting the Canadian All Abilities Championship Sep. 14 to 15.

The Kamloops Golf and Country Club is hosting the third annual Canadian All Abilities Championship, a national golf tournament bringing in athletes from all over the country.

Alec Hubert, Kamloops Golf and Country Club general manager, said it's the first time the club's hosted a national championship, and the first time this event has come to Western Canada.

"It's great to see people make the trek across the country to be here," said Hubert.

"I think a lot of people don't know how good of a golf destination Kamloops is. So for golf in particular, in this area, I think it showcases us quite well."

Hubert said he thinks the national championship will bring more acclaim to golf courses in Kamloops.

"I think events like this, people sort of go back to their hometowns and hopefully rave about how good the golf is here," said Hubert.

This year's All Abilities Championship, put on by Golf Canada, will see a 43-player field competing on Thursday and Friday.

Kris Jonasson, CEO of British Columbia Golf, said the national event brings a diverse range of professional golfers to compete in the community.

"So you'll see golfers of all shapes and sizes," said Jonasson.

"It's a great opportunity for us to introduce golfers from across the province to this region."