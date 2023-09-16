2024 B.C. Senior Women's Golf Championship to be played at Sun Peaks Resort

Photo: Sun Peaks Resort

British Columbia Golf has announced the Sun Peaks Resort golf course will host the 2024 B.C. Senior Women’s Golf Championship.

The event will take place from July 1 to July 4 next year at the 18-hole par-72 Graham Cooke-designed course, located along the village at the foothills of the mountains.

The 6,400 yard course is B.C.’s highest in altitude, according to B.C. Golf.

“[We are] very much looking forward to going to a new area of the province that we haven't had a chance to have a championship before,” said Kris Jonasson, B.C. Golf CEO.

Jonasson said the championship will be significant to the community as women’s golf increases in popularity.

“Senior women's golf is is growing. The next year will be the fourth consecutive year that Shelley Stouffer has an opportunity to repeat as champion, and she's one of Canada's premier players in that age group,” said Jonasson.

“I’ve reached out to Nancy Greene who has said that if she's in the area, she would be thrilled and honoured to come out and meet some of the women and help us with the event.”

Stouffer won a record fourth consecutive B.C. Senior Women’s title last year at Christina Lake Golf Club.

The senior women’s competition is a 54-hole gross stroke play competition for women 50 years of age and older.

The super senior competition, for those 60 and older, and super-super senior division, for golfers 70 and older, will run concurrently.

The Sun Peak’s Resort golf course’s front nine was constructed in 1996. The back nine, completed in 2005, features more open and forgiving holes, according to the resort.