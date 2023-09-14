TNRD mourns death of former chair Ken Gillis

Photo: Contributed Ken Gillis.

UPDATE: 10:37 a.m.

Thompson-Nicola Regional District officials are mourning Ken Gillis, former board chair, who died Wednesday at the age of 79.

In a statement, the TNRD offered condolences and sympathy for Gillis’ family and friends, colleagues, staff members and residents of Electoral Area L, which he represented over three terms.

Barbara Roden, Ashcroft mayor and current board chair, said she is sorry to hear of his sudden passing.

She said the the four years Gillis spent as board chair, from 2018 to 2022, were marked by the pandemic, a horrendous fire season and a forensic audit, but Gillis provided "a steady hand as he guided the board through a tumultuous time.”

“I enjoyed working with him and hearing his many stories of a life well-lived, while his songs and anecdotes brightened many an informal gathering,” Roden said.

“He was a gentleman of the old school who will be hugely missed, and our thoughts are with his wife Linda, his family, and his many friends.”

Scott Hildebrand, TNRD CAO, said he will always remember Gillis’ “great sense of humour.”

“How he would break into song at the drop of a hat, and his passion and commitment to the TNRD,” Hildebrand said.

“He will certainly be missed, and my sincere condolences go out to his wife, Linda Brown, and their families.”

The flags outside the TNRD civic building have been lowered to half-mast in mourning.

ORIGINAL: 10:05 a.m.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has lowered its flags to half mast to honour former board chair Ken Gillis, who died on Wednesday night.

Gillis was 79 years old.

Former Merritt mayor Linda Brown, Gillis’ wife of three years, said he lived his life to the fullest.

Brown, speaking to Castanet from the Sunshine Coast, said Gillis died after suffering a heart attack while boating in “a place he loved more than anything.”

“I’m a better person for knowing him,” Brown said.

Gillis served three terms on the TNRD’s board of directors and was elected as board chair for four years in a row before announcing he wouldn't seek re-election in the October 2022 general local election.

He oversaw the board through some tumultuous times, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the intense 2021 wildfire season which devastated the Lytton and Monte Lake areas, and the November 2021 floods which caused significant damage in Merritt.

He also was at the helm of the board during the departure of former regional district CAO Sukh Gill, who was later the subject of a high-profile spending scandal, and the resulting audit into the TNRD’s finances.

“When he was chair, his life was chair," Brown said. "He lived every moment to make that better."

TNRD CAO Scott Hildebrand said the regional district is working on a statement.