Premier welcomes plan to launch advocacy campaign to make sure Kamloops cancer centre is built

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Premier David Eby

B.C. Premier David Eby says he “welcomes” an advocacy campaign by the Thompson Regional Hospital District aimed at seeing the planned Kamloops Cancer Centre through.

Last week, the TRHD board voted to allocate up to $75,000 to hire a contractors to oversee a regional campaign advocating for the facility.

Eby was asked about the campaign when he was in Kamloops earlier this week.

“I welcome advocacy from hospital groups and user groups about how we can improve the healthcare system,” he said.

“Because it’s not just the provincial government here — it’s also the federal government and local government. Often we’re in partnerships.”

Eby said advocacy campaigns “can be very useful to leverage community support” to pay for equipment.

The TRHD was told the advocacy campaign is slated to begin later this year and continue “until there’s a shovel in the ground.”

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix was in Kamloops in May to announce a concept plan for a cancer care centre had been approved. The long-promised facility, planned to include a full suite of services and additional parking, would be located on a site adjacent to Royal Inland Hospital.

Diagnostics and chemotherapy are available for cancer patients at RIH, but area residents must travel to Kelowna to undergo radiation treatment.

According to the TRHD, about 40 per cent of patients receiving radiation treatment at Kelowna General Hospital are from the Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap health service delivery area.

A Kamloops cancer centre has been promised multiple times, most recently in 2020 when former Premier John Horgan vowed on the campaign trail to have one built within the next four years if he won.