Cops for Kids riders set to arrive in Kamloops on Friday

Photo: RCMP

A group of law-enforcement officers from across the Interior will roll into Kamloops on Friday as part of a 10-day fundraising cycling tour.

Cops for Kids got underway on Sept. 8 in Kelowna. The 24 riders headed east to Cranbrook before looping back toward Kamloops. The tour will end in Kelowna on Sept. 17.

“The past weeks and months have tested the team already,” retired Mountie Julio Krenz, the ride captain, said in a news release.

“In addition to their policing duties, they’ve faced an unprecedented fire season which meant extra overtime hours and poor air quality for training. They’ve proven already that they’re committed to helping local kids by fundraising and training in such challenging times.

The tour is expected to arrive at the Kamloops RCMP detachment on Battle Street at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Each rider trained on their own time and raised a minimum of $2,500 each.

Since 2001, Cops for Kids has raised more than $6.1 million in support of local children in medical, physical or traumatic crisis.