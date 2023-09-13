Upcoming concert Music for the People to blend Indigenous, non-Indigenous voices

Photo: Aleece Laird / Amplify Consulting Margit Gossage and Rod Bandura speak with community members after a presentation to Kamloops city council in July.

Local band Margit Sky Project will be performing alongside Kamloops Symphony musicians and Sage Hills dancers and drummers in an upcoming concert which aims to raise funds for residential school survivors.

The event, Music for the People, will take place at the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Powwow Arbour on Sunday, in conjunction with the Kwseltkten Farmers’ and Artisan Market.

Margit Sky Project’s Margit Gossage and Rod Bandura appeared before council in late July to announce the upcoming event.

“We believe the power of music to heal, communicate and transform spaces is unquestionable,” Gossage said.

“Reconciliation is a journey, and we’re hoping to carve a little bit of a pathway.”

Gossage said the concert event first took place in 2022 at the Sagebrush Theatre, months after she had a dream to perform Bandura’s original Indigenous music alongside symphony and Sage Hill performers.

“A vision led to this experience and like I said, it was unlike no other. There was 18 of us on stage, Rod’s music was charted out for the symphony, and it was just a beautiful experience,” she said.

Gossage said this year, they have received enough sponsorship to offer the show for free. Cash donations will be accepted and collected at the door. A significant portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Indian Residential School Survivors Society.

Council was told Bandura’s mother attended the Kamloops Indian Residential School in the 1930’s.

“She was out here in Kamloops for eight years with her sister. So that's why we're using that as our charitable donation,” Gossage said.

This year’s show will take place from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. at the powwow arbour.

From 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., attendees can also shop at the Kwseltkten Farmers’ and Artisan Market, which offers Indigenous crafts, art and food.

George Casimir, general manager for the Community Futures Development Corporation of Central Interior First Nations, which organizes the weekly market, said in a statement he’s honoured to be part of the event.

“When Margit and Rod first told me of their vision for this concert and where the donations were going, I was proud to have our organization involved. The combination of traditional and contemporary talents come together perfectly,” Casimir said.