New TRU student housing to welcome residents four months later than planned

Thompson Rivers University is targeting the beginning of January for the opening of its new student housing development — in time for the winter semester, but four months later than originally planned.

The building, on the east side of Summit Drive across from TRU’s campus, was originally intended to open this month for the fall semester, but it has been pushed back due to construction delays.

Matt Milovick, TRU’s vice-president of finance and administration, said supply chain and labour challenges have pushed the building’s opening back a few months.

“Well, we're hoping for a soft launch in November. But I think we're going to open up applications formally for the winter semester, and if we can get students in before January, we're going to do that,” he said.

“So right now we're going to target Jan. 1 and hoping to get students in there sooner.”

Milovick said it was disappointing the development couldn’t be open by September, but said the university only signed its contract with NRB Modular Solutions in February.

“So you fast forward seven months to today — seven months was a very, very aggressive timeline,” he said.

“While it's too bad we couldn't open for September, we're kind of celebrating the fact that we're actually putting 148 beds here in 10 months.”

Milovick said it would typically take more than two years to finish such a development, but the university is hoping to begin accepting applications for the new modular units “anytime soon.”

The permanent modular housing is located north of TRU’s existing East Village, on Dalgleish Drive.

More than $10 million for the project has been contributed by the BC Government as part of its Homes for BC student housing project, a 10-year housing plan to build 114,000 units throughout the province.

Milovick said about 504 people were on a waitlist for student by August of last year, but the waitlist was exhausted by Sept. 12 and the university had 15 to 20 empty beds throughout the rest of the year.

“This year, same timeline, I think we had about 630 students on the waitlist, we've got about 188 that we're going through right now,” said Milovick.

“So we're calling, and we know based on past experience that a lot of those those people on the waitlist are not viable, They've just kept their name there. And we're sitting on about 15 empty beds right now.”

Milovick said the university typically has a bit of flexibility in terms of extra beds available for students, but said the university will “probably” be filled to capacity this year.

The new development will increase total the number of on-campus beds to 1,646, from the current 1,498 total.

Milovick said that will mark a total increase of 88 per cent of student beds since 2018.

He said the next phase of its housing development project will be a $24 million, 74-unit development in a vacant lot on the east side of Summit Drive.

“So we're in discussions right now with the ministry of a proposal that we've put in, and so fingers crossed that that one's going to hit and we'll start building that,” said Milovick.

“We'd like to have that one open after September 2025.”

Milovick said the university is currently working with the city and is hoping to break ground on a pedestrian overpass over Summit Drive in spring 2024 and have it completed for the fall of 2025.

The overpass would connect TRU’s campus with the East Village residences.

Milovick said the TRU Property Trust project that would include market housing, office buildings and academic buildings above a planned $120 million megaproject on the corner of McGill Road and Summit Drive has been “parked” for the time-being.

The site is slated to be the future home of TRU’s STEM programming and Bob Gaglardi School of Business and Economics.