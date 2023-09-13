New early prenatal care clinic to open in Kamloops next week

Photo: Pexels/Jonathan Borba

A new early pregnancy clinic will open its doors in Kamloops next week.

First Steps Early Pregnancy Triage Clinic, located in Sahali’s Tudor Village, will offer early prenatal care including ultrasounds, routine lab tests, genetic screening and referrals for high-risk pregnancies.

The clinic will provide care in the first and early second trimester, after which patients will be transferred to Thompson Region Family Obstetrics for delivery and postpartum care.

In a news release, Joanna Norman, registered midwife and clinic lead, said patients won’t need a physician’s referral to visit the new clinic.

“The triage clinic will receive patients at their earliest moments of pregnancy, which is better for patient health outcomes, provides reassurance and timely access for families seeking care, and it will also help reduce demands on the hospital’s emergency room and urgent care clinic,” Norman said.

The announcement comes months after the Thompson Region Family Obstetrics clinic, increasingly busy and faced with a staffing crisis, stopped accepting new patients. Some expectant Kamloops parents had to drive hours to seek prenatal care in other cities.

However, in June, the maternity clinic announced an agreement with the province on a new funding model as well as an increase in locum coverage would allow it to reopen.

According to Norman, First Steps Early Pregnancy Triage Clinic will offer accessible care from a family physician, midwife or nurse practitioner. It will accept anyone newly pregnant if they have a family doctor or not, including international students, private pay and people displaced by emergencies like fires and floods.

The clinic opens on Monday. Those interested in contacting clinic staff can find out more information online.