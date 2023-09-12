Mounties searching for Kamloops man not seen since last month

Photo: RCMP Leslie Leahy

Kamloops Mounties are asking for help tracking down a man who was last seen more than two weeks ago.

Leslie Leahy, 63, was last seen on Aug. 25 at his residence on Mission Flats.

Leahy, who requires medication, is described as a white man standing 5-foot-5 and weighing 150 pounds. He has shoulder-length grey hair and a long grey beard. According to police, he often wears a hat.

“Mr. Leahy is known to hand around the area of Victoria Street and Third Avenue, but also to travel to outlying communities near Kamloops, such as Salmon Arm and Vernon,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Anyone with information about Leahy’s whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000.