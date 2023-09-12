More than 760 people have used Stuart Wood shelter since November, operator says

Photo: Castanet

The executive director for Out of the Cold, which operates a 25-bed shelter at the Stuart Wood schoolhouse, said the location has served more than 760 individuals since the non-profit took over operations in November.

Renee Stein appeared before council on Tuesday afternoon to talk about the agency and its work in former downtown Kamloops schoolhouse. She said the overnight shelter at Stuart Wood has seen an estimated 10,000 visits by 761 unique people.

“That is a really significant number,” she said.

The city's most recent point-in-time homeless count, in 2021, identified 206 unhoused people in the city. Results of the 2023 count are expected to be made public next month.

Stein said the Stuart Wood clientele includes people who are discharged from Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre and others who are passing through the city, travelling along the city’s cross-section of highways.

She added the shelter frequently gets intakes of people who have been discharged from the hospital or who are receiving certain treatments and are medically fragile.

Coun. Bill Sarai asked if Out of the Cold kept statistics about how many visitors live in Kamloops and have fallen on hard times, and how many are from elsewhere.

Stein said the agency doesn't have that data, but added that she has received calls from people in other communities, especially in the winter, hoping to send vulnerable residents to Kamloops.

She said there are some communities that are quite desperate, and “a lot of folks” will travel in an attempt to receive services.

“I’ll be very honest with them and let them know that we are full — Kamloops is full, we’re at our max,” Stein said.

Stein said for people who come to the Stuart Wood shelter, Out of the Cold provides a hot meal, showers, clothing options, harm reduction services and a connection with the outreach team.

She said if there are more people who show up than there are beds, they will work diligently to see if there are other shelter beds available in the city.

She said the team wants to extend a sense of value to shelter visitors.

“A lot of our folks who are on the streets don’t always have that experience to feel a sense of community somewhere,” Stein said, adding attachment disruption and trauma is at the core of addiction.

“So then how do we work? We work to build authentic and genuine relationships with the folks that we provide service for,” Stein said.

Councillors thanked Stein for the shelter’s work, with many commenting on how well the shelter has integrated into downtown Kamloops, sharing a space with several daycares.

Stein said Out of the Cold works hard to not just provide a service, but to engage in authentic relationships and provide acknowledgement they are all part of the community.

“It’s really important to develop a sense of community and an investment in the physical space,” Stein said.

“If you feel that there’s great worth in you being somewhere, then your behaviour changes because you value the opportunity to be able to reside there and value the relationships that you’re building with staff members.”

During Tuesday’s meeting, Carmin Mazzotta, social, housing and community development manager for the City of Kamloops, said staff had received approval from Tk’emlups te Secwepemc to have the shelter continue to operate through this coming winter.

Mazzotta said the next step is to seek approval from the Crown via the Ministry of Forests to receive authorization for winter shelter use at Stuart Wood.