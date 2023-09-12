Rossmoore Lake wildfire now held at 11,000 hectares, BC Wildfire Service says

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE: 4:24 p.m.

The Rossmoore Lake wildfire burning 10 kilometres south of Kamloops is now being held at 11,382 hectares, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The lightning-caused blaze was discovered on July 21 near Lac Le Jeune and grew quickly in hot temperatures, moving north to within 10 kilometres of Kamloops city limits.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District on Tuesday rescinded its evacuation alerts in the area.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2:42 p.m.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has removed all remaining evacuation alerts relating to the 11,000-hectare Rossmoore Lake wildfire burning south of Kamloops.

The TNRD announced the all clear had been given on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, “small amounts” of rain are expected to fall on the fire on Tuesday before temperatures rise slightly on Wednesday.

BCWS said 69 firefighters are working the blaze as of Tuesday.

Despite the evacuation alerts being lifted, BCWS officials are still urging caution in the area.

“The area surrounding the Rossmoore Lake wildfire is still an active worksite,” the agency said.

“Members of the public should be aware that significant safety hazards may be present and should avoid all unnecessary travel through the area.”

In July, more than 340 properties in the area of the Rossmoore Lake fire were under evacuation order and hundreds more were on alert — including a handful in Kamloops city limits.

At least one structure was lost to the blaze.