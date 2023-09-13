Second annual Tapestry Festival to be bigger and better, organizer says

Photo: Kamloops NSBIA

Organizers say the Dearborn Ford Tapestry Festival will be bigger for its second year.

The festival will take place Saturday at McDonald Park between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Patti Phillips, marketing director of the North Shore Business Improvement Association, said the event will include 12 food vendors and 16 on-stage performances over the course of the festival.

“We've added to it. Like I said, last year went really well so we didn't change really the layout so much,” she said.

“We've added a few more performers that we haven't seen before, we changed it up from last year so you're not seeing the same performers as last year. Then we've also changed some of the food vendors that we've never had before, too.”

Phillips said the 24 vendors and pavilions representing 40 to 45 different countries around the world will be in attendance.

Other activities will include a professional photographer taking portraits, arts and crafts a kid zone for children to learn about different cultures.

Phillips said about 130 or 140 people attended the festival last year.

“It's just so important to realize that in Kamloops has become so multicultural, there's so many people from all over the world here and have to understand that we're all a little different,” said Phillips.

“We all do a little different things and who cares what color our skin is, we all just need to understand that we can learn from each other and there's so much benefits we can get from each other.”

Phillips said TRU World students are important to the celebration’s success, volunteering their time to set up and participate in the festival.

“We have a lot of TRU World international students that come and help us out a lot — there's a lot of them that volunteer and a lot of them that are in it,” said Phillips.

“They're more than happy to come and do all that they can help. They're put up flags and tents and tables and they do absolutely everything — they're just such a joy to work with.”

The Kamloops Cycling Coalition will also be setting up a free bike valet for those arriving by bike.