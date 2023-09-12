Australian firefighters return home after deployment helping to battle B.C. blazes

Photo: NSW Rural Fire Service

The final contingent of Australian wildland firefighters has left B.C.

The 19-person team left the BC Wildfire Service air tanker base at Kamloops Airport on Monday, according to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

An estimated 5,000 international firefighters from a dozen countries including the U.S., Australia, South Africa, Brazil and Mexico helped Canadian firefighters battle wildfires this summer.

Hundreds of Canadian Forces personnel were also pressed into duty in Alberta and B.C.

According to the BCWS, 399 wildfires are still actively burning in the province.